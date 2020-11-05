Household Recycling Centres will reopen on Monday following firebreak closure but could be busy

Council services and facilities that are currently closed or operating under restrictions will re-open after the Welsh Government’s ‘Firebreak’ period ends on Monday.

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs), Flintshire Connects: Buckley, Connah’s Quay, and Mold and Community Centres will open following the two week lockdown closure.

HRCs will be open for residents of Flintshire only from 9.00 a.m. until 5.00 pm, seven days a week.

The council says: "It is possible that demand at HRCs will be high in the first few weeks and we will be providing regular updates on queuing times on our website."





Residents are asked to “consider whether their trip is necessary.”

Special control measures have been introduced at our HRCs for the safety of residents and our employees.

Full details will be made available on the council website but include the following:

HRC’s will only accept small amounts of waste for the first two weeks of opening

No high sided vans or trailers will be allowed entry, even with a valid permit (smaller car-derived vans/4x4s will be able to enter).

You will be required to show proof that you are a Flintshire resident – a recent utility or Council Tax bill less than 12 months old will suffice.

HRC’s will be operating a one-in, one-out system. You must remain in your car whilst queuing.

Due to the two metre self-distancing regulations no assistance can be given to offload materials.

For more information and frequently asked questions about our HRCs visit www.flintshire.gov.uk/HRC

All libraries and leisure centres operated by Aura will re-open on Monday. Further information is available at https://aura.wales

Public transport continues to operate in Flintshire although passengers are strongly advised to check individual operators’ timetables before planning journeys and are also reminded that it is mandatory to wear face coverings on all public transport.

Cllr Ian Roberts, Leader of the Council said;

“During the ‘Firebreak’ period we have continued to provide core Council services as we have done since March.

We have also continued to operate key local services where we are able and where we are allowed to do so.

“We appeal to everyone to be responsible, to be flexible and to follow closely the regulations and guidance that will be in place across Wales following the end of the Firebreak and those in force across the border in England.

“We thank everyone for their co-operation at this time.

Further information about current Welsh Government regulations and guidance is available from: http://gov.wales