Hope House annual Santa Dash to go virtual due to COVID-19 impact

The annual Hope House Santa Dash will be going virtual this holiday season due to COVID-19 impacting the amount of people who can congregate together.

Although there will be no crowd of Santa’s running through the streets this year, those wanting to do their own individual runs are encouraged to do so by the charity.

Taking place on 13 December, the people of Flintshire can dress up in their red suits and fake beards to run a 5K or 2.5K providing they have signed up prior.

Over the last nine years, the event has raised £30,000 in support of ill children and their families across the counties of North Wales, Cheshire, Shropshire and Powys.





Fundraiser Hannah Robinson said: “The Santa Dash is a highlight in our calendar every year and, while we have had to do things differently this year, we’ve no doubt that our fantastic supporters will once again get behind us and make this an event to remember.

“We need your support more than ever and look forward to seeing all your pictures of you dressed up as Santa and running in your local area – there will also be a fancy dress competition, so have a think about your festive costume!”

Hope House, who runs children’s hospices in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in North Wales, has had losses of more than £1.25 million in fundraised income since April.

“On top of our losses we also have to fund the further ongoing cost of things like PPE, so never has the public’s support been more vital to us,” Hannah added.

The event is sponsored by Tarporley and Oswestry-based recycling firm RUK Group and everyone is available to enter provided they stick to governmental guidance on COVID-19.

Registration for the Santa Dash is £10 for adults and £5 for children, with all those entering receiving a ‘goodie bag’ as well as a medal for participating.

Sign up today – but be aware that places are limited – by visiting https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/virtual-santa-dash or calling 01691 671 671.