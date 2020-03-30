Health Minister: Risk demand for PPE could ‘outstrip supply’ in Wales

Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gethin has admitted demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) – used to protect frontline health workers against COVID-19 – could outstrip supply.

BMA Cymru Wales issued a call for the Welsh Government to guarantee that proper protection provision for NHS workers will continue to be made available after being inundated with feedback from its members that personal protective equipment (PPE) is in short supply across Wales.

The BMA’s Chair of Welsh Council, Dr David Bailey, said: “While we have been advised by Welsh Government that there are sufficient central stocks of the supply of PPE, the reality is that doctors on the frontline are experiencing shortages and many are extremely anxious over the adequacy of the equipment currently being provided to healthcare professionals.

BMA Cymru Wales said it was becoming increasingly concerned at the number of reports coming in from the frontline that staff are being told to ration supplies and see patients with little or no personal protection.

Dr Bailey said: “We have heard from doctors across Wales that they are experiencing shortages of vital PPE, including FP3 masks. Doctors in one hospital told us there are only enough FP3 masks to see them through to Sunday – they have no idea how many more masks will arrive or when.”

Many GPs are opting to source their own PPE from DIY stores due to concerns regarding the reliability of what they have been sent. We’ve heard from GPs who feel they are putting themselves at risk because the eye masks which have been delivered to surgeries do not cover their eyes appropriately.”He said.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Health Minister Vaughan Gethin said 3.4 million items of PPE has been distributed in Wales since the start of this crisis and over this weekend around 600,000 respirator masks have gone out to Welsh health boards.

But Mr Gething admitted there have been “localised” supply problem, and “where each of those come up, my expectation is the Health Boards will deal with them.”

He said: “This isn’t a perfect world and I know that those gaps mean health service workers and the people they’re caring will be understandably concerned and I am too.

I don’t want to try to say that everything is perfect because I know it isn’t.

What we will do, is what we should do, continue to deal with all of those challenges as they arise and resupply the PPE equipment that we have got.”

Mt Gething was asked: “Is there a danger that you will run out of PP supplies as this outbreak continues over the weeks and months.”

He replied: “I don’t think that’s going to happen, but there’s always a risk that we could see demand outstripped supply.”

“The whole world is trying to get personal protective equipment. but I think we will be able to resupply and actually to do that in accordance with the guidance that I expect to come out and to be renewed tomorrow (Monday).” He added.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, will announce today the results of a “rapid review” into PPE which was launched last week.

Dr Atherton said: “We have issued more than 3.4m items of PPE to frontline health and social care workers in Wales from our pandemic flue reserves. This is in addition to the normal supplies available.

“The current UK guidance is clear PPE should be used when dealing with people who have or are suspected to have COVID-19.

The current guidelines about what PPE is needed differs by setting and procedure.

It is essential those who need PPE have access to it but we should not use it unnecessarily in order to avoid wastage and to ensure we have sufficient stocks as the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

For many critical workers, including staff in some healthcare settings – those who are not dealing directly with people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 – standard good practice, which includes thorough hand washing and social distancing will protect people from the spread of the virus.

In light of the current situation and following discussion with my UK counterparts, we think it right that some of the existing guidance should be reviewed and simplified if possible.

A rapid review of the guidance has been announced, which will also look at any supply issues and the most efficient use of current stocks.

The health and wellbeing of our health and social care staff is our prime concern. It is vital they are protected and that they feel confident when working.”