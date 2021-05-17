Headteacher ‘hopeful’ Queensferry Primary School can reopen on Wednesday following flooding over the weekend

A cleanup operation is taking place at a Flintshire primary school after a number of rooms were flooded over the weekend.

The headteacher of Queensferry Primary School says she is hopeful the school can reopen on Wednesday but will “review the situation” on Tuesday.

Torrential downpours swept across Flintshire on Sunday causing flash flooding on some roads in the region.

A number of classrooms and the school hall have been flooded, the Troi Rownd unit which also shares the Queensferry Campus building has been affected.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Cathryn Lloyd said: “It is with regret that school will need to remain closed tomorrow Tuesday 18th May due to the cleanup operation following on from the flooding yesterday.”

“I am hopeful that we will be able to reopen on Wednesday 19th May but will need to review the situation tomorrow. ”

“I can only sincerely apologise for the disruption this is causing.”

“Class teachers will put out learning for all year groups again for tomorrow.”

“Unfortunately, there will not be the availability for hot school lunches for the remainder of this week but packed lunches will be available.”

“Please keep an eye on Seesaw and Schoop for updates tomorrow.”

“Thank you for your understanding.”