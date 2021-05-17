Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th May 2021

Updated: Mon 17th May

Headteacher ‘hopeful’ Queensferry Primary School can reopen on Wednesday following flooding over the weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A cleanup operation is taking place at a Flintshire primary school after a number of rooms were flooded over the weekend.

The headteacher of Queensferry Primary School says she is hopeful the school can reopen on Wednesday but will “review the situation” on Tuesday.

Torrential downpours swept across Flintshire on Sunday causing flash flooding on some roads in the region.

A number of classrooms and the school hall have been flooded, the Troi Rownd unit which also shares the Queensferry Campus building has been affected.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Cathryn Lloyd said: “It is with regret that school will need to remain closed tomorrow Tuesday 18th May due to the cleanup operation following on from the flooding yesterday.”

“I am hopeful that we will be able to reopen on Wednesday 19th May but will need to review the situation tomorrow. ”

“I can only sincerely apologise for the disruption this is causing.”

“Class teachers will put out learning for all year groups again for tomorrow.”

“Unfortunately, there will not be the availability for hot school lunches for the remainder of this week but packed lunches will be available.”

“Please keep an eye on Seesaw and Schoop for updates tomorrow.”

“Thank you for your understanding.”

 

 

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Queensferry auction company appeals after being told to stop storing cars behind former pub

News

Flintshire headteacher urging parents to be ‘alert for symptoms of Covid’ following new case identified at high school

News

Freelancers working in Wales’ creative sectors can apply for financial support from today

News

Queensferry Primary School closed due to ”significant flooding”

News

Wales moves to alert level 2 – pubs cafes and restaurants can have people indoors for the first time in 5 months

News

Mold Alun pupils who traveled from Connah’s Quay on school bus last week told to self isolate

News

Welsh Government announce two million vaccine milestone passed

News

A lunchtime Wrexham to Bidston train service is being pulled so driver training can take place

News

Local rural champion calls on Flintshire businesses to enter national business awards

News





Read 382,200 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn