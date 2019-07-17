Green Flag awards for both Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park.

Green Flags will be flying again over Deeside’s Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park after they were both awarded the prestigious mark of excellence by inspectors.

Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled this year’s Green Flag Award winners the international mark of a quality park or green space.

221 parks and green spaces have met the high standards needed to receive the coveted Green Flag Award and Green Flag Community Award

Greenfield Valley and Wepre Park were chosen in recognition of their excellent facilities and commitment to delivering great quality green space.

Wepre Park is 160 acres of green space, nestled in the heart of Connah’s Quay, it is a unique setting with its various habitats and geology.

Features of the park include; Old Hall Gardens, Fishing Pond, Brook and Waterfall and Ewloe Castle for the public to discover.

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is situated in Holywell and encompasses 70 acres of industrial history.

Historically Greenfield Valley employed hundreds of people in both its copper factories and cotton mills and is now fabulous open green space.

The Valley is home to a number of scheduled ancient monuments and is a haven for wildlife.

Both Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley are quality Parks Flintshire are proud of, accessible for the community explore and enjoy.

Wales now holds more than a third of the UK’s community Green Flag sites, which rely on volunteers to maintain their excellent facilities.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said:

“Parks and green spaces play an important role in our communities, so it’s encouraging to see such a diverse range of sites in Wales receiving Green Flag Awards. Our parks and green spaces are a haven for wildlife and are vital to our own health and wellbeing. I’d like to congratulate all of the sites for providing excellent, year-round facilities and events for people in Wales.”

The Green Flag Award programme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy, with support from Welsh Government.

It is judged by green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including biodiversity, cleanliness, environmental management and community involvement.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator at Keep Wales Tidy said: