Go behind the scenes at Flintshire Record Office in Hawarden

Flintshire Record Office, based at the Old Rectory, Hawarden, is taking part in ‘Open Doors’, the Wales-wide event organised by Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service.

The 18th century, Grade II listed building, set within its own grounds it was home to the Rectors of Hawarden and a Test School for ordinands – those training to be priests.

The Old Rectory was also home for evacuees during the Second World War.

[Picture credit: Cadw]

For the past 60 years, it has housed Flintshire Record Office, which seeks to preserve the county’s unique archival heritage by collecting, listing and storing historic records of all kinds and making them available to the public.

The event will include an exhibition about interesting historic buildings in Hawarden – including the Old Rectory.

There will be a tour behind the scenes – where the County’s historic records are kept – which not usually open to the public and includes the strong-rooms where the historic archives are kept.

There will also be a visit to the Conservation Studio for a demonstration and explanation of conservation and preservation techniques by the Conservator.

Booking required for the Behind the Scenes Tours and Conservation Studio:

The event is on Saturday 21 September – 10am to 1pm

10.00am – First Tour – 15 places max

11.45pm – Second Tour – 15 places max

Contact on :01244 532364

archives@flintshire.gov.uk

http://www.flintshire.gov.uk/archives

Address – Flintshire Record Office, The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Hawarden, CH5 3NR.