Future of historic Llangollen Railway secured

The joint administrators of Llangollen Railway Plc have sold the business and certain assets to Llangollen Railway Trust Limited for an undisclosed amount ensuring a new future for one of north Wales’ most popular leisure attractions.

Alan Coleman, one of the joint administrators together with Jason Elliot at Cowgills said: “The sale has secured the future of this superb heritage railway which is a key attraction to the local area and has provided the best outcome for creditors.”

"We always try and achieve the best outcome financially for the business and to preserve as many jobs as possible and we are extremely pleased to be able to ensure the future of this much loved local attraction."





The sale excluded the rolling stock, plant and machinery and those assets will be auctioned by Lambert Smith Hampton in May.

Llangollen Railway PLC which operated the historic railway, was not legally able to continue to trade with the company insolvent to the extent of £350,000 with £250,000 relating to engineering contract disputes.

Cowgills were instructed by the board to try and find a buyer for the line which is estimated to be worth around £8-10m a year to the local economy in north-east Wales.