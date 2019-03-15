Full service reinstated on Wrexham to Bidston this Saturday

Transport for Wales (TfW) have performed a U-Turn and reinstated a full service on the Wrexham to Bidston line.

The train operator had initially stated it was running a reduced service due to sending one of the trains which operates on the line to Cardiff because of the Six Nations Rugby international.

Tens of thousands of rugby fans will descend on Cardiff by train as Wales plays host to Ireland in the Six Nations decider.

Nearly 60,000 people travelled on trains to Cardiff when Wales took on England in February, that’s compared to an average of 29,000 on a typical non-event Saturday says TfW.

As has been the case in the past TfW said it would operate a two-hourly service on Saturday along the Wrexham to Bidston line which serves a number of stations in Flintshire, a bus taking twice as long would fill the gaps left in the timetable.

A spokesperson for the train operator confirmed a full service will now run between Wrexham and Bidston on Saturday despite this timetables advising of changes are still being displayed at Neston Station.