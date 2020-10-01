Fresh bid launched to turn former Buckley bar and restaurant into apartments

A fresh bid has been launched to turn a former bar and restaurant into apartments after a recent appeal was turned down.

An application to transform the Windmill bar and grill in Buckley into 13 flats was rejected by councillors earlier this year after it was suggested the loss of the restaurant would impact the town’s economy.

Concerns were also raised that neighbours on Millers Court would suffer a loss of privacy due to their properties being overlooked by the development.

Applicant Ricky Braitch later asked the Planning Inspectorate to reverse the decision after highlighting how previous attempts to keep it running as a business had failed.





However, Sian Worden, who was appointed to oversee the appeal, backed the conclusions of Flintshire Council’s planning committee.

In a report published in June, she claimed living conditions would be “gloomy and oppressive” due to the lack of natural light.

Mr Braitch has now lodged new proposals which would see the amount of apartments reduced to nine, while the number of bedrooms would also be decreased.

In a statement submitted to the local authority, agents acting on his behalf said it would help to improve the standard of living for residents.

They said: “The applicant has sought to address the design issues raised by the inspectorate and local leaders.

“Each bedroom receives natural light through unobscured glazing, the vast majority of bedrooms have an outlook.

“Each principal living space has an outlook through clear glazing. Every habitable room has a window that can open to the outside.

“This creates a healthy environment and protects standards of residential amenity.”

They added: “There are now no apartments with a direct outlook over Millers Court, allowing Millers Court residents the privacy that they have become accustomed to.

“This has been achieved by creating a vacant space in the middle of the building.”

Mr Braitch has also increased the total number of parking spaces in the proposals to 14 to alleviate concerns that the original parking area was not big enough.

Comments on the revised scheme are currently being invited via the council’s planning website.

The application will then be considered at a later date.





Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).