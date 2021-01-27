Free five week programme to find the next intake of volunteers at Flintshire Volunteer Centre.

A free programme is set to take place from 2 February to find the next intake of volunteers at Flintshire Volunteer Centre.

Running for five weeks, the Supported Volunteering Programme is open to people aged 14 and over looking to find out more about volunteering as well as opportunities currently available.

Debbie Long, Volunteer Development Officer, said: “This course is so beneficial to the people that join us, and to the groups and organisations they go on to volunteer with, so we’re determined not to let the pandemic put a stop to it.

“We’ve moved the learning aspects online, and we will be giving participants a taste of volunteering outdoors as soon as government regulations allow.”





Since access to the internet is essential, staff will support where necessary and Adult Learning Wales has an IT lending scheme to help out those who do not have access to the sessions.

All participants will complete learning sessions online and receive a certificate upon completion, with those aged 16+ also having access to a level one qualification in Voluntary Work Skills.

Claire Worrall, Volunteer Centre team member, said: “The course attracts participants of all ages and with a wide range of skills and experience and it’s our privilege to support them all every step of the way.

“Whilst most of them do go on to volunteer formally, everyone takes away the great feeling you get from supporting people or a good cause.

“They also realise that they already have many of the qualities that charitable, voluntary and community groups want so they enjoy a confidence boost too.”

To find out more about the course, and to enrol, call 01352 744000 or visit the “Volunteering” section of the FLVC website, www.flvc.org.uk.

Flintshire Volunteer Centre is part of Flintshire Local Voluntary Council, the umbrella and support organisation for over 1200 voluntary and community groups based in Flintshire.