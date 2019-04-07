Free Family Events this Easter in Connah’s Quay

The Our Back Yard project will be holding free family events in Connah’s Quay over the Easter holidays.

The events are open to all and will take place at different green spaces around the town with Easter Crafts, Fun Trails and Family Walks all on offer.

Our Back Yard family events are as follows;

Easter Crafts and find out more about Our Back Yard

Monday 15th April, 1pm-3pm – Wepre Park, meet at Visitor’s Centre.

Fun Easter trail

Wednesday 17th April, 10.30-2pm (Drop in) – Central Park, meet by Cricket Club.

Family Nature Walk

Saturday 27th April, 10am -12pm – Meet at Broadoak Woods, Hollow Brook Drive, CH5 4GF.

Our Back Yard is facilitated by Groundwork North Wales working in partnership with Flintshire County Council and Connah’s Quay Town Council and is funded by the Big Lottery Create Your Space fund.

Amy Jones, Project Officer from Groundwork North Wales and the Our Back Project said, “Our events at February half term were really well attended and we really enjoyed meeting people from the local community. We hope to see even more people for our Easter events when we will be offering new and exciting activities”.

The Our Back Yard team invite people to come along for as long as they can, all materials will be provided and it is important that people wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.For more information please contact the Our Back Yard Team on 01978 757524 or email ourbackyard@groundworknorthwales.org.uk