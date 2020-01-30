News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fraudsters intercepted after caring Flintshire neighbour takes action

Published: Thursday, Jan 30th, 2020
A quick thinking neighbour who suspected an elderly woman had just been scammed immediately contacted the police.

With the help of the Royal Mail, an envelope containing thousands of pounds was intercepted and safely returned to the victim.

The incident happened yesterday, January 29, when a 79 year old woman from the Flintshire area was contacted over the telephone by fraudsters claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs.

They told her that she owed £3,025 and that if she didn’t pay the money immediately she would be arrested.

The victim was understandably terrified and agreed to pay the money.

She went to her bank and withdrew the money before placing it in an envelope and sending the package, through her local post office, to an address in London.

Fortunately, a neighbour realised it was a scam and reported the matter to the police.

Royal Mail were contacted and the package was intercepted in a delivery depot in London before it reached the criminals and the package was safely returned.

DC Rachel Roberts; “We always encourage family and neighbours to warn vulnerable people about such scams and to keep an eye out for them.

This is a fantastic example of how working together we can thwart these mean thieves who frighten and prey on their unsuspecting victims.

 The message we need to drive home across the whole community is that HMRC, your bank, utility companies or the police will never ask you to send cash in the post.

 HMRC do occasionally contact people by telephone, but will always have a taxpayers’ reference number and will never contact you by phone about a tax rebate, a penalty or to ask for personal payment details.

 If you get a call asking for payments, bank details or offering rebates simply put the phone down.”

 If you think you have been the victim of fraud contact Action Fraud online or call 0300 123 2040.

