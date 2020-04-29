Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Apr 2020

Updated: Wed 29th Apr

Four free online parenting courses are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Free online parenting courses have been launched in North Wales.

Four online parenting courses are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, in partnership with Local Authorities this week and will be available free of charge to all residents of North Wales until November 2022.

The current COVID-19 ‘lockdown’ provides a timely opportunity for families to access these courses whilst staying safe at home.

The accredited courses by The Solihull Approach are evidenced based and have been developed by registered professionals.

They focus on supporting the relationships between parents, grandparents, and/or carers and their children by improving emotional health and wellbeing.

Siobhan Adams, Public Health Consultant from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s Public Health Team said:

“The four online courses provide a wealth of information about pregnancy and birth, brain development and the physical and emotional development of your baby. 

They support you as parents, grandparents and carers to recognise your own emotions and those of your children. 

This helps provide you with an understanding of how emotions impact on behaviours, ultimately supporting your relationships and improving your emotional health and wellbeing.”

Many families across the UK and beyond have undertaken these courses, as one parent explains: 

“This course has been an absolutely invaluable gift to me. It has and will change so many aspects of my life.

I am undoubtedly a better parent and more rounded and fulfilled person as a result. Some aspects have literally been like ‘Eureka’ moments to me! I wish I’d known all this years ago.”

If you are interested in exploring these courses, go to: www.inourplace.co.uk to register and enter North Wales’ exclusive access code: NWSOL



