Flintshire volunteer group say they need help in overhaul of animal rescue sanctuary

A group of volunteers are asking for help to overhaul an animal sanctuary this weekend for a new animal rescue charity set to move in.

Team Red, a volunteer group based in Penyffordd, are organising the clean-up at former Capricorn Animal Rescue’s site for new owners Jackson’s Animal Rescue.

Jackson’s, who are based in the Wirral, have been running for the past five years but only recently acquired the premises which is located in Mold.

A fundraising project was started on JustGiving last month to renovate the cattery at the new site, with a new goal of £5,000 needed to complete it.





An upgrade to the doors and exterior wall to PVC and glass will cost in the region of £2,000, other work including a kitchen being fitted as well as isolation pods to prevent infections, new flooring, cat flaps, bedding and toys.

Team Red says for those interested to bring “as many tools as you can” and to book in with them due to COVID-19 restrictions of congregating people.

No one under 16 years old can be allowed on site, however.

A spokesperson for Team Red said: “We are asking the kind people of Penyffordd and beyond to lend a helping hand this Saturday and/or Sunday at the new Jackson’s Animal Rescue, the old Capricorn site which was left in a terrible state condition by its old owners.

“Jackson’s need to open their doors and start rescuing and rehoming animals in need, so we are asking any tradespeople and hardworking residents to come along between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 14th November and/or Sunday 15th November followed by refreshments at the Penyffordd Red Lion.”

Work needed to be done includes “endless” gardening, cutting back weeds and dead trees which they say need to come down.

Site clearing is another job they have listed as well as the need for an electrician to put up two security lights.

The cattery, as mentioned before, as well as the barn needs restoration, sheds and aviaries need to be destroyed, and soil needs digging to be set for drainage.

Contact Team Red Volunteers on their Facebook page for more information – https://www.facebook.com/Team-Red-Volunteers-108228247626295/

By Jordan Adams