Flintshire councillors set to examine future of waste services

Councillors in Flintshire are set to scrutinise potential changes to waste collection services in the county.

A major consultation was recently launched on how rubbish is dealt with as Flintshire Council looks to try and boost recycling figures.

Since it was launched, more than 6,000 responses have been received with some residents concerned about the possibility of having their bins collected less often.

Currently black bins are picked up by the local authority on a fortnightly basis, compared to three or four weekly collections in some parts of North Wales.

Senior politicians insisted they had no formal plans to follow suit, but are asking people how such a move would impact them as part of the exercise.

Members of the council’s environment scrutiny committee are now being asked to have their own say on the questions posed at a meeting being held today.

In a report, a senior officer said the authority’s performance on recycling would not improve unless changes are made.

Steve Jones, chief officer for Streetscene and transportation, said: “Waste compositional analysis has shown that items such as steel cans, plastic bottles and food waste are still ending up in the residual waste bin and then inevitable in landfill or being incinerated – rather than recycled.

“It is widely recognised that the impact of not recycling our waste has substantial environmental implications that must be addressed to mitigate future impact on the planet.

“Potential alternative service provisions have been identified by looking to neighbouring authorities and reviewing their current and future service models.

“There is a cost for every tonne of waste which is treated or landfilled, whilst the sale of the recycled products raises a small amount of income for the council.

“Within the first week of the consultation in excess of 6000 responses have already been received, demonstrating the importance of the recycling and waste services to our residents.”

Reducing the frequency of collections is one of several scenarios included in the consultation, which received the unanimous backing of cabinet members.

Other possibilities include stricter enforcement against people who put recyclable items in their black bins and reducing the size of containers.

The consultation is open until the end of October and can be accessed by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RecyclingHaveYourSay

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).