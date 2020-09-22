Flintshire Council rolls out new look website reflecting “a clean and modern feel”

Flintshire County Council’s website has had a makeover which brings fresh new look and feel to the vital resource while making it easier for people to use.

The new-look gives “a clean and modern feel which reflects the direction of modern websites.

It will allow people to access to the services and quickly search for information they need online.” The council has said.

The ‘My Account’ section – the personalised section of the website has been improved, it can customise and display information that meets the users individual preference and interests.





Users can also track the progress of any online requests made to the Council, access waste and recycling information, view who thier local councillor is and much more.

Council tenants can also use ‘My Account’ – which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – to check the progress of a repair, review and pay rent.

The council has said that “customer engagement sessions” have helped shape the new website.

“Their ideas have helped make our website easier to use for people to maximise the advantages online digital services offer. ” A spokesperson said.

“At a time when we are all embracing the use of digital technology to keep in contact with friends and family and manage our daily lives I am pleased that we have been able to put in place key improvements to our website.” Councillor Billy Mullin, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services said.

“I would like to thank those residents who volunteered to participate in our customer engagement sessions and we look forward to working with our communities in the future to further enhance content and features”. Cllr Mullin added.

The next step of the sites development will see a new payment portal introduced making it easier to pay for things online.

To get involved and provide ideas and feedback visit: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/ en/Resident/Contact-Us/ Website-Feedback.aspx