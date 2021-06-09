Flintshire Council begins search for new Chief Executive with salary of up to £143,000 on offer

Flintshire County Council has launched a search for a new chief executive and the successful candidate could earn up to £143,000.

The search has started for a new chief executive to lead the council following a decision earlier this year by the current chief executive, Colin Everett (pictured above) to step down from the role.

According to a dedicated recruitment page on its website: “Flintshire is opening the next chapter in is [sic] history as we plan the recovery from the pandemic and look ahead.”

The chief executive role is the most senior officer of the council and is the “professional leader of the chief officer team, senior manager network and the workforce.”

The council says it is looking for “an outstanding leader to be our new Chief Executive”

“Someone who is inspirational and inclusive, driven by public service values, has an unfaltering ethical code, has innate political acumen, and is energetic and resilient.”

The ‘advert’ goes on to say: “With so many opportunities and challenges ahead of us as we recover from the pandemic, our new Chief Executive will be experienced and skilled in organisational leadership and change, workforce management, service and business planning, financial strategy, and partnership working within a local government or comparative public service setting.”

The council website states the salary range for the role is between £131,644 and £143,110, the closing date to apply is July 9 2021.

Current chief executive Colin Everett will leave the council after 14 years of service, following the announcement he is stepping down this year, he said:

“When I started in local government as a school-leaver I had an ambition to achieve 40 years of public service, and to make an impact.”

“It was always my intention to finish full-time work in mid-2021 when I had reached this personal milestone.”

“However, due to the pandemic, I decided to delay my personal plans by a few months so that I could continue to support Flintshire and the region through these difficult times.”

“With vaccines now coming on stream, we have renewed hope that 2021 will see the end of the pandemic.”

“I am very proud of this Council which I have been privileged to lead and serve. It has been an honour to work with so many gifted and dedicated colleagues and partners both locally and regionally.”

More information about the role is available here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Jobs-and-careers/Chief-Officer-Recruitment/Chief-Executive/The-role.aspx