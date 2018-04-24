Flintshire Civic Reception for Olympic medallist Laura Deas

Flintshire County Council welcomed Olympic medallist Laura Deas to a civic reception at County Hall in Mold today.

Laura won the bronze medal for women’s skeleton at the recent Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, along with her teammate Lizzy Yarnold who successfully defended her gold medal.

Laura, who grew up in Llanfynydd in Flintshire competed in equestrian eventing professionally before switching to skeleton. She has also captained Wales in international tetrathlon competitions and represented North Wales at hockey.

She took up the sport of women’s skeleton through the Girls4Gold talent identification programme run by UK Sport.

Laura said:

“I came from a sporting background, but definitely not a sprinting one.

When I was selected for the skeleton in 2008, I was pursuing eventing as a career, and my only running experience had been of muddy fields in cross-country races!

Although it doesn’t seem particularly obvious, there’s a lot of cross-over between riding and skeleton because a lot of both sports is about feeling what’s going on underneath you, making quick decisions, having good balance, timing and rhythm. I think my background in riding really helped me take to skeleton quite quickly.”

Chairman of the Council, Councillor Brian Lloyd, said:

“I am delighted that Laura and her guests were able to join us at County Hall to congratulate her on her wonderful achievement.

It is fitting that her home county of Flintshire where she grew up gives recognition to her achievements and this has been our opportunity to formally thank and congratulate her.

On behalf of all of us at Flintshire County Council, I wish Laura great success for the future.”

Picture: Chairman of Flintshire County Council, Cllr. Brian Lloyd and Laura Deas