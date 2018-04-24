independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Flintshire Civic Reception for Olympic medallist Laura Deas

Published: Tuesday, Apr 24th, 2018
Share:

Flintshire County Council welcomed Olympic medallist Laura Deas to a civic reception at County Hall in Mold today.

Laura won the bronze medal for women’s skeleton at the recent Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, along with her teammate Lizzy Yarnold who successfully defended her gold medal.

Laura, who grew up in Llanfynydd in Flintshire competed in equestrian eventing professionally before switching to skeleton.  She has also captained Wales in international tetrathlon competitions and represented North Wales at hockey.

She took up the sport of women’s skeleton through the Girls4Gold talent identification programme run by UK Sport.

Laura said:

“I came from a sporting background, but definitely not a sprinting one.

When I was selected for the skeleton in 2008, I was pursuing eventing as a career, and my only running experience had been of muddy fields in cross-country races!  

Although it doesn’t seem particularly obvious, there’s a lot of cross-over between riding and skeleton because a lot of both sports is about feeling what’s going on underneath you, making quick decisions, having good balance, timing and rhythm. I think my background in riding really helped me take to skeleton quite quickly.”

Chairman of the Council, Councillor Brian Lloyd, said:

“I am delighted that Laura and her guests were able to join us at County Hall to congratulate her on her wonderful achievement. 

It is fitting that her home county of Flintshire where she grew up gives recognition to her achievements and this has been our opportunity to formally thank and congratulate her. 

On behalf of all of us at Flintshire County Council, I wish Laura great success for the future.”

Picture: Chairman of Flintshire County Council, Cllr. Brian Lloyd and Laura Deas

LATEST NEWS:

New speed limit to be brought in on the A494 Deeside in bid to tackle air pollution

Deeside firefighters ready to assist police with vulnerable missing person searches

Welsh Government to give local authorities share if £2.5 million following recent extreme weather conditions

New company plans to upgrade 106 bedroom Mold hotel following take over

Mark Drakeford in bid to replace outgoing First Minister Carwyn Jones

Council set to back study into new cross boundary Deeside – Chester highway scheme

Police – “desperately sad weekend” after four people killed and two seriously injured on North Wales roads

New Greenfield Valley project wants to turn back time and bring history to life.

Police believe body found near Sealand army range is missing Wirral pensioner

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn