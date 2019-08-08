Flint library set to be transformed into a ‘vibrant wellbeing hub’ after securing thousands in funding

Flint library is set to be transformed into a ‘vibrant wellbeing hub’ with a community kitchen, a heritage exhibition area and space for a community garden.

Not-for-profit organisation Aura Leisure – who took over the running of Flintshire Council’s library services – has secured funding totalling £360,000 which will go towards a large scale refurbishment programme at Flint library.

Aura is working in partnership with Flintshire County Council on the refurbishment project which aims to create a “flexible space to benefit the community.”

The bulk of the funding has come through a ‘capital grant application’ to the Welsh Government’s Museums, Archives and Libraries Division.

The current training rooms and main library will be redesigned and include self-service machines and updated ICT and digital services.

“The development will provide a well-being hub, aiding us in achieving our purpose of helping the

community through the provision of culture and leisure opportunities that improve mental health and physical well-being.” Aura says.

Library Manager, Susannah Hill, said: “The library transformation will enable us to deliver our services in new ways and offer much more to the Flint community.

The library will become a more modern and flexible space to explore stories and information and allow us to offer a variety of activities and events for everyone.

The development’s design will also highlight Aura’s commitment to becoming a Dementia Friendly organisation.”

Work will commence on Monday 16th September with the newly refurbished library reopening to the community in January 2020.

During the period of refurbishment, a temporary library facility will be available in Jade Jones Pavilion to ensure that local residents are still able to access the valuable resources and activities that the library offers.

The temporary library facility at Jade Jones Pavilion will be available during normal leisure centre opening hours and library staff will be on hand to help during normal library hours each day.