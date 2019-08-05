Flint Coastguard rescue team called to reports of people drifting out from Talacre Beach in an inflatable boat

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out today following reports of two people in an inflatable boat drifting out to sea from Talacre Beach

The team were scrambled just after 1.30pm and made their way from the Chester Road base in Flint to Talacre Beach.

The two people who drifted from the beach were left shaken from their experience, they were given “appropriate advice” from the Coastguard Officer In Charge about the future use of the inflatable boat.

A spokesman from Flint Coastguard said:

“Once we arrived on scene, the first informant made her self know to us.

Flint Coastguard OIC (Officer In Charge) spoke to the persons involved who were a little shaken up, but didn’t need any further care from the Coastguard Teams on Scene.

He explained the reasons why they were drifting out from the shore, and gave appropriate advice regards to the future of said inflatable.”

Flint R.N.L.I Lifeboat also tasked to this incident but stood down prior to arriving on scene.

In a second call out today the Flint-based team were scrambled – along with colleagues from Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team – to reports of a child stuck on rocks near the Nova Centre, Prestatyn.

“As the Team were departing Station a stand down message was received stating the child’s Mother had managed to bring the child to safety. Rhyl Lifeboat also tasked to this incident but stood down prior to launching. Rhyl CRT proceeded to check if any medical treatment was required.” A spokesperson said.

Coastal emergency? Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.