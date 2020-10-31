Flint Coastguard called to assist injured person on a Deeside cycle path

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out this afternoon following reports of a injured male on a cycle path in Deeside.

The team were called just before 4.45pm on Saturday to assist ambulance crews on the cycle path between Queensferry and Saltney Ferry footbridge.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “The team tasked by UK Coastguard to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service with an injured male on the cycle path between Queensferry and Saltney Ferry footbridge.”

“On scene Paramedics had secured the casualty onto a Stretcher and with the assistance of Coastguard Rescue Officers was carried onto to the Ambulance.”





“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

[Photo: HMCG Flint]