Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 31st Oct 2020

Updated: Sat 31st Oct

Flint Coastguard called to assist injured person on a Deeside cycle path

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out this afternoon following reports of a injured male on a cycle path in Deeside.

The team were called just before 4.45pm on Saturday to assist ambulance crews on the cycle path between Queensferry and Saltney Ferry footbridge.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “The team tasked by UK Coastguard to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service with an injured male on the cycle path between Queensferry and Saltney Ferry footbridge.”

“On scene Paramedics had secured the casualty onto a Stretcher and with the assistance of Coastguard Rescue Officers was carried onto to the Ambulance.”


“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

[Photo: HMCG Flint]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Govt to meet tomorrow to discuss ‘potential border issues’ if England goes into lockdown

News

“It is impossible to say to people that Christmas in 2020 will look like a normal Christmas” as four nations set for ‘common approach’ discussions

News

Reports of a power cut affecting the CH7 postcode area of Mold

News

New national measures could see delegated powers to councils for ‘slicker, quicker, more effective’ pandemic responses

News

Coleg Cambria student wins one of Wales’ top apprenticeship prizes

News

North Wales health board sets out plan to address treatment backlog caused by Covid-19

News

Wrexham Glyndŵr University film project to celebrate Welsh businesses supporting communities during pandemic

News

Former North Wales asylum placed off limits over Halloween as police user powers to deter ghost hunters

Denbighshire

Police appeal for witnesses after car involved in collision with pedestrian in Queensferry

News





Read 629,601 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn