Flint Coastguard called out following reports of a light aircraft losing power to both engines

Published: Saturday, Jul 6th, 2019
Volunteer Rescue Officers from Flint Coastguard were scrambled to reports a light aircraft had lost power to both engines this afternoon.

A twin-engined Partenavia P68B had taken off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport at around 12.30pm today – Saturday, July 6.

During the flight, the pilot reset the plane’s transponder to ‘squawk 7700’ alerting ground controllers to an emergency onboard the aircraft.

The plane safely landed back at Liverpool John Lennon Airport shortly afterwards.

 

Flint Coastguard said officers were alerted to the emergency at 12.57pm, a spokesperson said, “Team tasked to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, with reports of a light aircraft with loss of power to both engines.

As we were about to depart the station, Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre updated us to say the aircraft had landed safely. 

Crosby Coastguard Rescue Team also tasked.”

 




(Image above from our tracker system co-run with Wrexham.com which is a PiAware ADSB logger that outputs to twitter)

