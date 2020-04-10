Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat called out to reports of man cut off by the tide on some rocks

Flint Coastguard is urging the public not to put additional pressure on emergency services this weekend by taking unnecessary trips such as going fishing.

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint and Flint Lifeboat crew were scrambled just before 3pm today (Friday April 10) following reports of a man cut off by the tide on some rocks near Mostyn Docks.

Flint Coastguard rescue team requested the assistance of colleagues from Rhyl,“due to the possibility of a technical rescue.”

Flint Lifeboat stood by at Greenfield Dock while both Coastguard teams were guided to the man by the plant manager from nearby Warwick Chemicals.

Once on scene it was established that the man was fishing and was “not in any immediate danger” as the tide was on it’s way out.

He was “happy to stay in location” a Flint Coastguard spokesman said.

Adding, “all relevant information passed on to Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre and as a result all teams were stood down.”

Alan Forrester, Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “As ever, the ongoing COVID-19 situation does not affect the station’s readiness and responsiveness to calls for help when required.”

Flint Coastguard spokesman Jay Richards said: “This is not essential travel and people should refrain from doing such activities.

If you get into trouble, you’ll be putting the emergency responders and their families at risk of coronavirus too; they’ll be risking their own lives to rescue you.

And you’ll be putting avoidable pressure on our amazing NHS heroes.

Please just don’t do it. We know it’s tempting. We love the coast too.

But please, this weekend, stretch your legs locally, don’t stretch our resources and don’t travel to the coast.

It’s not a holiday, it’s a national emergency. The Government instruction is clear – #StayHomeSaveLives.”

