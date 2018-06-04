Duchess of Sussex to accompany the Queen next week for formal opening of the Storyhouse

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will accompany the Queen next week on a visit Chester where her majesty will formally open the Storyhouse.

The Queen will open the £37m cultural hub in the heart of Chester on Thursday 14 June.

The Storyhouse, built within the restored 1930s Odeon building – houses an 800-seat auditorium, a 150-seat studio theatre, a restaurant and two bars plus a 100-seat boutique, independent cinema.

A court circular published today also reveals that the royals will officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge on the same day.

The royals will also have lunch in Chester Town Hall.

In an update on the Storyhouse website a spokesperson said:

“This amazing visit has been made possible by the tremendous support we have in Chester and in the region, and is testament to the degree to which our community has taken us to their hearts and for that we are immensely grateful and proud.”