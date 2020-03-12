Drink driver who ‘somehow’ walked away unscathed from crash in Broughton gets 14 month driving ban

A drink driver from Broughton somehow he walked away unscathed from a crash which would have killed passengers had any been in the car, police have said.

Ian Pritchard, 51 from crashed his car while under the influence of alcohol near the A55 Westbound Broughton off slip in October 2019.

Officers who turned up to the scene thought initially they were dealing with a fatal collision, “somehow he walked away unscathed however any passengers would of been fatalities.”

Pritchard has been banned from driving for 14 months and fined £400.

A police spokesperson said:

“Pritchard consumed alcohol that night and chose to drive, he’s lucky to be walking away with his life today from court, however he has faced £400 worth of court costs and a 14-month disqualification, this is why we do the job we do our job.

North Wales police have posted several pictures of the crash scene and said:

“share these images far and wide to show people what the risks and consequences are of drink driving, we do not want to be knocking on your family or relatives doors to be delivering bad news, do NOT take this risk it’s not worth it.”