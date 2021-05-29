Doctor who has helped lead the fight against COVID-19 in Wales awarded MBE

A doctor who has helped lead the fight against COVID-19 in Wales has been honoured by the Queen.

Professional Lead for Health Protection at Public Health Wales, Dr Giri Shankar, has been awarded an honorary MBE by Her Majesty in recognition of his services to public health in Wales.

Giri, originally from Bangalore in India, has played a major role in the response to the Coronavirus pandemic in his role as Incident Director.

Giri said, “To be recognised in this way is a real privilege.”

“I have always seen my work as opportunity to serve the public and my interest has only ever been in doing things for the common good.”

“I’ve always been a firm believer that whatever you do, you should do with sincerity, devotion, and dedication. And that’s what I’ve tried to do throughout the pandemic.”

“I am very grateful for the great team that I am part of and for the support that I get from my CEO Tracey Cooper and Chairperson Jan Williams.”

Dr Tracey Cooper, Chief Executive at Public Health Wales, said: “I am delighted that Giri’s tireless work and commitment has been recognised in this way.”

“He has been a key member of our amazing team who been at the forefront of the public health response to the Coronavirus pandemic in Wales and is an inspiration to us all.”

“Giri is an exceptionally dedicated professional and a really great colleague who has become a well-known face and voice across Wales over the past 18 months.”

“Together with all the staff at Public Health Wales, I offer him my congratulations. We are incredibly proud of him. Thank you Giri and well done from all of us”.

Jan Williams, Chair of Public Health Wales said, “Members of the Public Health Wales Board join with me in sending Giri our warmest congratulations on this very well-deserved award.”

“Giri’s leadership, professionalism and commitment have been exemplary throughout the pandemic and we are delighted that his selfless dedication to protecting the people of Wales has been recognised in this special way. ”

“Giri’s contribution has far exceeded what anyone could reasonably have expected of him and the people of Wales owe him a great debt of gratitude. We are so proud of him and hope that he and his family really enjoy this fitting honour.”

“Giri joins a number of other Public Health Wales’ professionals who have been honoured for their outstanding response to covid-19 mobilisation and all represent the whole organisation. ”

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to reiterate how proud we are of all Public Health Wales staff for their outstanding work during the pandemic.”

Giri joined Public Health Wales in 2016 from Public Health England where he was Interim Deputy Director of Health Protection for the Public Health England East of England Centre.

After training in Bangalore, India, Giri moved to the UK to complete his public health training. His lead areas include control of communicable diseases, emergency preparedness, vaccine preventable diseases, tuberculosis, research and development and field epidemiology training programme.