News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Want to find out how to shop savvy? BBC1’s ‘Shop Well for Less’ is looking for Flintshire families to appear on the show

Published: Tuesday, Jan 14th, 2020
Share:

Do you despair at your household’s spending habits?

Can’t stop splashing the cash?

Want to find out how to shop savvy?

BBC1 have commissioned a fifth series of consumer and lifestyle TV show ‘Shop Well for Less?’ and is looking for Flintshire families to appear on the new series.

In the previous four series they’ve shown families and households how to shop smartly and cut out unnecessary costs through practical shopping advice and savvy money saving tips. 

A spokesperson for RDF Television, the company which makes the show for the BBC, said:

“Shop Well for Less are looking for families to take part who want to learn to spend without the splurge, whilst maintaining the lifestyle they want.  

Whether you lack time to search for bargains, feel under pressure to buy named brands or need help planning and saving for a big event, the team from ‘Shop Well For Less?’ can help families to save as they shop. ”

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess or to apply for the show, call: 0117 970 7673 or email: Shopwell@rdftelevision.com 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Update on dog found in a wheelie bin in Northop

Transport for Wales renew over half million bus passes after early website issues

UPDATED: Three arrested in Garden City following pursuit of ‘suspected’ stolen car

Police launch appeal for witnesses after man assaulted near Pentre Halkyn Burger King

Storm Brendan: Flint Coastguard urging public not to “risk life” taking photographs at the coast

Gambling on credit cards set to be banned from April 2020

Police and Coastguard called to reports of a ‘possible’ distressed person near Flintshire Bridge

Appeal to trace wanted man from Chester

Plans to turn former Buckley bar and restaurant into 13 apartments placed on hold


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn