Want to find out how to shop savvy? BBC1’s ‘Shop Well for Less’ is looking for Flintshire families to appear on the show

Do you despair at your household’s spending habits?

Can’t stop splashing the cash?

Want to find out how to shop savvy?

BBC1 have commissioned a fifth series of consumer and lifestyle TV show ‘Shop Well for Less?’ and is looking for Flintshire families to appear on the new series.

In the previous four series they’ve shown families and households how to shop smartly and cut out unnecessary costs through practical shopping advice and savvy money saving tips.

A spokesperson for RDF Television, the company which makes the show for the BBC, said:

“Shop Well for Less are looking for families to take part who want to learn to spend without the splurge, whilst maintaining the lifestyle they want.

Whether you lack time to search for bargains, feel under pressure to buy named brands or need help planning and saving for a big event, the team from ‘Shop Well For Less?’ can help families to save as they shop. ”

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess or to apply for the show, call: 0117 970 7673 or email: Shopwell@rdftelevision.com