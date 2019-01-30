Demolition work begins on 400-year-old Ewloe pub to make way for apartments

Demolition work has got underway on a 400-year-old Flintshire pub to make way for apartments for over 55s.

Work began at the Boars Head Inn in Ewloe last week with teams securing the site and erecting scaffold around the derelict pub.

Initial demolition work has seen roof tiles removed from the roof of the building.

Sad to see The Boars Head Pub Ewloe slowly disappearing 🙁 @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/a994GEdDXp — Jed Ex (@TheJedex) January 30, 2019

Once demolished the land will largely be taken up a new three-storey building, which will be prioritised for people with mobility issues.

Plans went before politicians for a second time earlier this month, they were deferred in November because of concerns about the appearance of the development.

Joint applicants Anwyl Construction and Pennaf Housing chose to redesign the structure in order to address the issues raised and the application was recommended for approval by Flintshire Council officers.

[Architects image of the new apartments]

The majority of councillors agreed that the revised submissions, which included a pitched roof rather than a flat roof, were more attractive despite some outstanding objections.

Previous attempts to have the pub listed have proved unsuccessful despite it being recognised by the Royal Commission for Ancient and Historic Buildings in Wales as a rare example of a purpose-built inn.

It includes a later-built extension, which was used to collect tolls from the nearby road.

In total 28 apartments and three affordable houses will be built on the site.

Thanks to @TheJedex (Twitter)