   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Demolition work begins on 400-year-old Ewloe pub to make way for apartments

Published: Wednesday, Jan 30th, 2019
Share:

Demolition work has got underway on a 400-year-old Flintshire pub to make way for apartments for over 55s.

Work began at the Boars Head Inn in Ewloe last week with teams securing the site and erecting scaffold around the derelict pub.

Initial demolition work has seen roof tiles removed from the roof of the building.

Once demolished the land will largely be taken up a new three-storey building, which will be prioritised for people with mobility issues.

Plans went before politicians for a second time earlier this month, they were deferred in November because of concerns about the appearance of the development.

Joint applicants Anwyl Construction and Pennaf Housing chose to redesign the structure in order to address the issues raised and the application was recommended for approval by Flintshire Council officers.

[Architects image of the new apartments]

The majority of councillors agreed that the revised submissions, which included a pitched roof rather than a flat roof, were more attractive despite some outstanding objections.

Previous attempts to have the pub listed have proved unsuccessful despite it being recognised by the Royal Commission for Ancient and Historic Buildings in Wales as a rare example of a purpose-built inn.

It includes a later-built extension, which was used to collect tolls from the nearby road.

In total 28 apartments and three affordable houses will be built on the site.

Thanks to @TheJedex (Twitter)

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Outline planning application submitted for 14 homes on land where Shotton Lane Social Club once stood

Petition with 2,000 signatures handed to council following incident which left Saltney’s Alfie Watts seriously injured

Over on 200 tonnes of salt spread on Flintshire roads in past 24 hours

Plans submitted to turn former Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall in Connah’s Quay into bedsits

SCAM ALERT! Police warning over BT worker phone scam which fleeced a Flintshire resident of £15,000

Plans have been submitted to knock down the United Reformed Church in Northop

Over 50 schools closed and hazardous driving conditions in Flintshire due to snow

Postcode Lottery is offering Flintshire charities and good causes up to £20,000 in funding

National honour for Theatr Clwyd’s ‘unsung hero’ Pat at annual Stage awards


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn