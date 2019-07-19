Delyn MP joins calls to end the killing and trade of big cats

David Hanson – MP for Delyn – has joined the Indo-British All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) in parliament to support their calls to end the trade of big cats for ‘traditional medicines’, ‘luxury home décor’ and ‘jewellery’.

Fewer than 4,000 wild tigers survive in the wild, and the species has already been hunted and traded to extinction across much of its natural range, particularly in South East Asia and China. Wild tigers are on the brink of extinction in China.

Other big cat species are poached for the same markets as tiger products – their body parts may be falsely sold to consumers as tiger or as cheaper alternatives.

Asia’s leopards have disappeared from 85% of their historic range, and seizures from illegal trade shows a minimum of 5,203 Asian leopards have been killed for trade since 2000 – the true total is likely many times higher.

Snow leopards, clouded leopards, lions and jaguars are also being killed for trade.

Illegal trade is exacerbated by the widespread availability of the parts and products of captive-bred tigers, of which there are over 6,000 in China, many held in inhumane conditions at ‘farms’ established to breed them for their body parts.

Tiger farms offer zero conservation benefit; instead, thanks to consumer preference for wild tiger products and higher potential profit margins from trafficking wild big cats, tiger farms have helped maintain demand for wild tiger.

David Hanson MP has called on the UK Government to raise the issue with the Chinese Government at the highest levels, including in the forthcoming economic strategic dialogues.

David Hanson MP said: