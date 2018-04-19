independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Delays on the A55 westbound near Holywell due to a multi-vehicle collision

Published: Thursday, Apr 19th, 2018
Update:

Latest traffic report says: “Vehicles have been recovered, Lane one (Of two) remains closed due to ongoing repairs and clean up of the road.”

One person has been taken to hospital following the collision.

An ambulance spokesperson said:

“We were called today (Thursday April 19, 2018) at approximately 11.15am to reports of a road traffic accident involving an overturned car on the A55 near Pentre Halkyn, Holywell.

We responded with two emergency ambulances. Three patients were assessed at the scene, where one patient was conveyed to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Rhyl.”

Previous updates.

Police have said the collision involves two cars a Mini and a Landrover.

One person who has just passed the scene has said the fire and ambulance service are on the scene as are police.

There are delays on the A55 westbound near Holywell following a multi-vehicle collision.

One lane is currently blocked and theres slow traffic reported in the area.

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway between J32A A5026 / B5123 (Pentre Halkyn) and J32 A5026 (Holywell).

Lane one (Of two) is blocked with one vehicle that has left the carriageway and is in a hedge.

Picture: @AmyHughes91

