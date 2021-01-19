Deeside MP encouraging all members of Unite to vote on “excellent deal” which could save jobs at Airbus Broughton

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has said he would “encourage all members” of Unite to back a deal which could save jobs at Airbus Broughton.

A plan has been negotiated between Unite and Airbus which will see a reduction in the working week of up to 10 per cent for a short period of time.

If agreed, the proposal will remove the possibility of compulsory redundancies and provide a roadmap to a resumption of full time working and a way out of this COVID-19 crisis. Mark Tami has backed the plan, he said: “No industry has been hit harder in the current crisis than aerospace.” “I therefore fully support the excellent deal negotiated by Unite Convener Daz Reynolds and the Airbus stewards currently out for ballot.”

“I would encourage all members to vote for the deal which will save jobs and enable the company to grow when we get beyond COVID.’