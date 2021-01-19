Deeside MP encouraging all members of Unite to vote on “excellent deal” which could save jobs at Airbus Broughton
Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has said he would “encourage all members” of Unite to back a deal which could save jobs at Airbus Broughton.
If agreed, the proposal will remove the possibility of compulsory redundancies and provide a roadmap to a resumption of full time working and a way out of this COVID-19 crisis.
Mark Tami has backed the plan, he said: “No industry has been hit harder in the current crisis than aerospace.”
“I therefore fully support the excellent deal negotiated by Unite Convener Daz Reynolds and the Airbus stewards currently out for ballot.”
“I would encourage all members to vote for the deal which will save jobs and enable the company to grow when we get beyond COVID.’
Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary said last week:
“Coronavirus has been devastating for the Aerospace sector and specifically for Airbus in the UK.”
“If agreed by the workforce at Broughton these proposals for a shorter working week will protect jobs and remove the possibility of compulsory redundancies.”
“We have already lost close to 1,000 high quality jobs at Broughton during the coronavirus crisis, we can’t afford to lose any more.”
“This plan to reduce hours will come with a reduction in pay for our members but crucially it offers a route out of the current crisis which will not involve any further job losses.”
“Unite and our senior reps on site believe this is the best option available and we will be strongly urging our members to accept the proposal”.
Daz Reynolds, Unite Convenor at Airbus said:
“Airbus Broughton has been devastated by Covid19 and we have explored every avenue available to seek a viable future for this world class plant.”
“We believe that this proposal for a shorter working week is the only way in which we can avoid compulsory redundancies based on the current build plans for Broughton.”
“Under the shorter working week proposal, the reduction in hours, and therefore pay, will be mitigated by the companies agreement to cover a third of the shortfall. We will be balloting on the proposals in the coming days.”
“The senior Unite reps and shop stewards are unanimously proposing acceptance of the proposal as the only viable way of securing every highly skilled and quality job here at Broughton”.
