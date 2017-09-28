Deeside based MoneySuperMarket’s twerking “Dave” is still upsetting viewers

Ewloe headquartered MoneySuperMarket.com has come out top again amongst the most complained about adverts on TV.

The twerking man from their “be epic” campaign was the most complained-about ad in the first half of 2017.

Latest figures from advertising watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority show 455 complaints were received about the firms “epic squads” advert.

The ad, released last September sees Moneysupermarket’s “Dave” clad in skin-tight hot pants and high heels is joined by a group of ‘strutters” in a dance off against a team of builders.

The add ends with a female supervisor ordering the builders back to work before performing her own dance routine.

The price comparison firms “Dave” was also one of the most complained adverts about in 2016, it came second with 898 complaints however it beatne to the top spot by another MoneySuperMarket ad featuring Gary the bodyguard.

The ASA received 1063 complaints about the bodyguard advert, MoneySuperMarket also took the fourth spot in the top 10 with another ‘Dave” ad.

An advert for McDonald’s, in which a woman attempts to console her son after the death of his father, drew 255 complaints in the first half of 2017 before it was withdrawn.

The ASA has seen a drop in complaints for the first six month of 2017 versus the same period in 2016 due to the prominence of MoneySuperMarket ads last year.

MoneySuperMarket.com has now moved on from Dave with a their new characters, He-Man and Skeletor.