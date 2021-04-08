Deeside based drug developer set for multi-million-pound investment following acquisition

Deeside based drug developer, ADC Biotechnology has been acquired by UK based pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company, Sterling Pharma Solutions.

The North Wales facility will rebrand to become part of the Sterling Pharma Solutions international network. Together the teams will establish a centre of excellence for ADC development and manufacturing services.

ADCs utilise a targeting antibody to deliver potent drugs directly to diseased cells, historically used to treat cancers, although this is now extending into other diseases such as infection, autoimmune and inflammation.

This acquisition combines Sterling’s 50 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality processes and compliance, with the expertise of the ADC Bio team who are scientific leaders in the fast-growing ADC field.





“A multi-million-pound investment will support the growth of the business, which will include growing and developing the existing ADC technical services team and expanding the analytical services team, particularly in the cGMP area.

As well as this, the team will develop and establish cGMP ADC manufacturing at Deeside in 2022.”

Kevin Cook, CEO at Sterling Pharma Solutions, said: “We are delighted to confirm the acquisition of the ADC Bio business, this is an exciting time for both businesses as we embark on a period of growth and diversification to enable continued innovation around this fast-developing science.

“In the future we hope that our combined expertise and targeted investment will be a strong competitive force to support our customers in the race to find the latest generation of drugs for patients. I’d like to welcome all ADC Bio employees to the Sterling family.”

Alan Raymond, Executive Chairman of ADC Bio, added: “This is fantastic news for our employees and our customers; targeted investment in both people and processes will allow the team to continue supporting important advances in pharmaceutical drug development.”

Sterling Pharma Solutions is headquartered in Northumberland, UK and has two facilities in the USA. The business currently employs 750 people worldwide.