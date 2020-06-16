Deeside address targeted as Cheshire Police Organised Crime Unit carry out series of raids

A Mancot address was one of 20 targeted by detectives from Cheshire Police today.

An early-morning ‘strike’ by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit took place on properties Ellesmere Port, Chester, Wirral and Deeside.

The raids resulted in 18 men, aged between 20 and 49, being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

All those detained are currently in custody waiting to be questioned by detectives, Cheshire Police have said.





Specialist officers are searching at addresses, so far six cars being seized and controlled drugs being recovered.

The police activity comes following a long-running investigation by Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Detective Chief Inspector Giles Pierce, from SOCU, said: “Today’s strike is the culmination of 10 months of evidence gathering in connection with three organised crime gangs suspected of supplying and distributing drugs.

“The operation not only centred on drug dealing but also involved a vulnerable adult being exploited. One man, who we believe to have been targeted to deal crack cocaine and heroin for organised criminals, has now been safeguarded.

“The hard work and dedication of officers has disrupted this activity, protected other vulnerable adults and undoubtedly helped to make Chester and Ellesmere Port a safer place for residents who live in these communities.”

Following the raids there will be a visible policing presence in both areas with local officers out on patrol providing reassurance to the public and working hard to prevent other organised criminals filling the void of those arrested.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane said: “Today’s strike will undoubtedly make our local communities safer.

“This work wouldn’t have been possible were it not for the strength of our neighbourhood policing model and the local community intelligence that brings.

“It is vital that we also address the root causes of these issues and I know our local officers are committed to working with Cheshire West and Chester Council to do just that.”

If you have information please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or Cheshire Police on 101.