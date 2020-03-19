News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Covid-19: Flintshire Connects Centres in Connah’s Quay, Buckley and Mold closed until further notice

Published: Thursday, Mar 19th, 2020
A vital face to face council service used by elderly and vulnerable residents who find it difficult to access services online has been closed.

Connects Centres at Buckley, Mold and Connah’s Quay will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The centres are staffed by customer service advisors and bring together a range of public services under one roof.

They also give residents who don’t have access to the internet an opportunity to pay council tax and rent. 

Connects Centres in Flint and Holywell will remain open according to Flintshire Council’s website.

The council has said it is reviewing arrangements for its services on a daily basis.

“Whether we can continue with a service as normal depends on both the Public Health advice at the time and whether we have sufficient workforce resources to operate the service safely.”

All “essential” services are running as normal at the moment, “however, the situation is expected to develop quickly.”

“We will make decisions on prioritising our resources for the most critical services as necessary.” A spokesperson said.

The following Council services and facilities are currently closed or are operating on a restricted basis:

Housing Services

The Housing Repairs team are working as normal, however all non-urgent visits have been suspended until further notice and the team will only be undertaking emergency repair work.   

Flintshire Registration Service 

Restrictions have been introduced on the number of people present in a room where a marriage or civil partnership ceremony is taking place. For further details go to:

https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Registration-Service/Covid-19-Marriage-and-Civil-Partnership-Ceremonies-in-Flintshire.aspx  

Education Services 

Some schools may be subject to temporary partial closures. For further details go to:

https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx 

Flintshire Record Office is closed to visitors.  For further details go to: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/LeisureAndTourism/Records-and-Archives/Flintshire-Record-Office.aspx

The Schools Music Service has been withdrawn until further notice.

Youth Service

All Flintshire County Council run Youth Clubs will close until further notice.

Planning, Environment and Economy  

The drop-in service for planning advice has been withdrawn until further notice.  

All Job Clubs are closed until further notice.

Theatr Clwyd 

Theatr Clwyd has closed for all events, performances, screenings and outreach projects.

For further details https://www.theatrclwyd.com.  

Older People Services: 

Croes Atti Day Centre, Flint: closed until further notice 

Men Sheds, Day Centre, Saltney: closed until further notice 

Short term care and respite services for Older People are suspended until further notice 

Learning Disability Services Rowley’s Pantry, Freshfields and Creftiau Cariad cafes: closed until further notice  

Hwb Cyfle Day Centre remains open with restrictions to outside visits and use of sensory facilities. 

Short Term Care and Respite Services for Learning Disabilities have been reduced.  

Mental Health and Wellbeing Services 

The following Mental Health and Wellbeing Services are closed until further notice:

Community Groups, Drop in’s, Social Links, Growing Places, Wellbeing Activities, Like-Minded Brochure, Double-Click 

The Memory Cafés listed below are closed until further notice:

Mix & Mingle,

Mold Horse & Jockey, Buckley 

Bistre Church Hall, Buckley 

Monday Mix,

Flint Clocktower, Mostyn 

Sealand and Queensferry 

Saltney 

Connah’s Quay 

Holywell 

Northop 

Pen-y-ffordd (Broughton) 

Dementia Inclusive Café – Mancot Coffee Morning 

Dementia Inclusive Café – Leeswood 

Dementia Inclusive Café – Hope 

Children’s Services 

The following services have been withdrawn until further notice: Flying Start Group Work Family Information Service – Outreach Parenting Programme Foster Care Groups Young Peoples’ Groups

 

