County Lines: Four arrests during vehicle stop and searches in Flintshire

North Wales Police and officers from Merseyside Police carried out a joint operation in a bid to “put pressure on County Lines drug dealing in Flintshire on Monday.

Officers from North Flintshire neighbourhood police team along with colleagues from the Merseyside force carried out a series of stops on vehicles suspected to be involved with drug dealing in the area.

Police say four people were arrested for suspected drug and weapon-related offences.

A post on the forces North Flintshire Police Facebook page warned people not to ‘fill the void in the market” left by Monday’s action, as officers say they are “very, very motivated” to catch drug dealers.

A force spokesperson said: “We’ve been out and about conducting stop searches and stopping vehicles of note.

This has resulted in 4 people being arrested for drug offences and weapon-related offences.

As a team we are very, very motivated. We can’t go into details but the lengths we go to catch these criminals are vast.

We’ve worked 24hrs shifts before now, returning to work after grabbing a few hours’ sleep to do it all again.

For those of you wanting to fill the void in the market, don’t!

Rain, snow, late nights and early mornings, it doesn’t matter to us. Choose your time, choose your place and we’ll be there with our silver bracelets, no doubt we’ll find you with your phones, kinder eggs and your sorry excuses.”

County Lines Gangs

The so-called county lines model sees organised crime groups (OCG’s) from inner city areas like Manchester and Liverpool establish a network between their urban hubs and county locations.

A key feature of county Lines drug supply is the use of a branded mobile phone line which is established in the marketplace and promoted throughout the existing customer base.

North Wales is a particularly easy target for the OCG’s due to the logistical ease in which drugs can be ferried from urban hubs, by young drug runners who are known to use rail networks as the predominant mode of transport.

Young people are often coerced, groomed and threatened with violence to take part in Class A drug dealing activity across North Wales.

Police depend heavily on ‘community intelligence’ and need information from local residents about drug dealing or suspicious activity in your area.