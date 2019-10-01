Council gives ‘green light’ on new Deeside Industrial Estate ‘business space’

Flintshire County Council has given the go ahead for 102,967 sq ft of new business space at Zone 2 on Deeside Industrial Estate.

The roadside development of 8.2 acres situated opposite Burger King, Spar, Starbucks, Greggs and BP filling station.

Planning consultants, Indigo Planning and architects, Fletcher Rae, have worked on the successful planning application of ‘Site ONE’

The application includes plans for two new industrial units, measuring 63,205 sq ft and 39,762 sq ft with ancillary office and a management suite with car parking and landscaping.

Speaking about the scheme, Mark Diaper, Associate Director at Legat Owen, joint agents for the scheme with B8RE, commented: