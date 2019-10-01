News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Council gives ‘green light’ on new Deeside Industrial Estate ‘business space’

Published: Tuesday, Oct 1st, 2019
Share:

Flintshire County Council has given the go ahead for 102,967 sq ft of new business space at Zone 2 on Deeside Industrial Estate.

The roadside development of 8.2 acres situated opposite Burger King, Spar, Starbucks, Greggs and BP filling station.

Planning consultants, Indigo Planning and architects, Fletcher Rae, have worked on the successful planning application of ‘Site ONE’

The application includes plans for two new industrial units, measuring 63,205 sq ft and 39,762 sq ft with ancillary office and a management suite with car parking and landscaping.

Speaking about the scheme, Mark Diaper, Associate Director at Legat Owen, joint agents for the scheme with B8RE, commented:

“The site occupies a high-profile position at the entrance to Zone 2. This latest scheme provides occupiers with the ability to operate from high-quality facilities, which can be developed to suit their bespoke needs.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com  
WW

LATEST NEWS:

Protecting yourself, your family and friends from the flu is simple and can save lives.

County lines drug gang which left Holywell “under siege” jailed for total of 25 years

Police appeal for witnesses following a serious collision on Mold Road between Northop and Connah’s Quay

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Mold Road near Northop

Plans to build solar farm on Flint wasteland set to be given green light

Plans by Smurfit Kappa to make Mold factory biggest in UK look set for approval

New development of 20 apartments on Mold business park backed for approval

Welsh Conservatives pick chemical engineer Sanjoy Sen as candidate to fight Alyn and Deeside seat at the next general election

Hawarden student becomes first to join top chef Bryn Williams North Wales food academy


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn