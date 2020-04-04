Council appeal for businesses in Flintshire to donate masks and gloves to help protect frontline workers from coronavirus

Two senior County Council’s are appealing to Flintshire businesses for donations of surplus masks and gloves to help protect its frontline social care workers from coronavirus.

The current coronavirus pandemic has led to personal protective equipment (PPE) being in short supply across the country and a national effort is underway to bring in new stocks.

Care homes have struggled to get supplies of PPE since the outbreak of coronavirus with claims nationally orders of supplies intended to protect staff and residents in social care settings are being requisitioned by the NHS for use in hospitals.

Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council Carolyn Thomas and Cabinet Member for social health care Christine Jones have appealed for face masks and goggles which are desperately needed by council care workers.

Cllr Thomas said: “As you are aware there is a PPE shortage for care workers, in the main this relates to appropriate masks and goggles to protect care workers who are supporting individuals showing symptoms of Coronavirus within our local care homes.

All supplies go to Government who then distribute them on a priority basis, I believe the NHS first then it filters down to the care sector. We have been struggling to get enough supplies.

I have collected a sundry of useful items from various groups and people including facemasks, goggles, visors, aprons, gloves, cleaning solution, antibacterial handwash

Many thanks for your support during this uncertain and unprecedented time – a little help really does go a long way.”

So far, engineering firm Dee Tech has donated two boxes of PPE, Aura Leisure and Libraries has donated a trolley load of equipment and the North East Wales Chinese Community Women’s Group have purchased a number of medical face masks.

[Aura’s donation]

If your business stocks FFP3 respiratory masks and similar or protective goggles and you would like to donate PPE we have arranged a drop off point at