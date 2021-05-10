Costa Coffee is offering its customers Iced Coffee drink for just 50p to celebrate 50th anniversary

As part of its 50th birthday celebrations, Costa Coffee, is offering its customers Iced Coffee drink for just 50p!

From Tuesday 11th May to Thursday 13th May 2021, registered Costa Coffee Club mobile app users, who scan the app when they purchase any Iced-Coffee, Cold Brew or Iced Tea for just 50p at any participating Costa Coffee stores.

The offer is open to new and existing registered Costa Coffee Club mobile app users and will apply to a maximum of two drinks per registered user, per day of the offer.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made hot drink for just 50p. Whether you are meeting a friend in the park for a coffee and a catch up, or just want to pick up a handcrafted Iced-Latte, Costa Coffee has you covered!”

“All Costa Coffee stores are open for takeaway, Drive-Thru, Click & Collect and delivery. Outdoor seating is now also available across selected Costa Coffee locations for those wanting to enjoy their favourite handcrafted Costa Coffee outdoors.”

For full terms and conditions on this offer and to check if your local store is taking head to https://www.costa.co.uk/terms-and-conditions

Non participating stores: https://www.costa.co.uk/docs/50offer-non-participating-stores.pdf