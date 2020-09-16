Connah’s Quay Nomads Europa League tie on Thursday to go ahead despite three players testing positive for Covid

Three Connah’s Quay Nomads players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday evening’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Dinamo Tbilisi.

The club says a fourth player is also showing symptoms, all are now self-isolating.

In a statement issued this evening, the club confirmed the tie – which is set to be played at the Racecourse ground in Wrexham – will still go ahead.

“On Tuesday night our entire playing squad, coaching staff and operational staff undertook the mandatory COVID-19 testing, as stipulated by UEFA, and as a result, three senior players have tested positive with an additional player showing symptoms of the virus.”





“Throughout our return to play, we have adhered to all of the regulations and recommendations put in place by both FAW and UEFA. The health and safety of our staff and players is our absolute priority at all times and every single decision and action that we have taken reflects this.”

“As a result of the positive tests, all affected players have been put into self-isolation with immediate effect.” The club said.

“Following communications with Public Health Wales, UEFA and the Football Association of Wales today, we have followed all of the steps in the Return to Play protocol and every recommendation made to the club throughout each phase of our return to competitive football.

By diligently following the advice of the relevant authorities, and putting extensive measures in place, we’ve been given the go-ahead to continue with hosting the game at The Racecourse. It’ll be an enormous challenge for the club to take on the Georgian Champions with just 14 available players but we will give it our all regardless.

Following pre-season we had already accumulated a number of injuries as George Horan sustained a pulled hamstring and Aeron Edwards had broken his hand. These compound an already difficult situation for the club.” The club statement says.