Connah’s Quay High School youngsters take part fire service’s innovative Phoenix course

Local youngsters from Connah’s Quay High School took part in North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s innovative Phoenix course last week.

The Phoenix project is a course designed to assist in ‘redirecting the energy of young people towards productive and worthwhile activities.’

The fire service says the “aim of the project is to invest in young people, utilising the skills, experience and reputation of the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service for the benefit of the community.”

By working with these youngsters we are able to educate them about the importance of fire safety and the consequences of deliberate fires and hoax calls.”

The course was held at Flint Fire Station.

Pam Roberts, Phoenix Coordinator, said: “The Fire and Rescue Service has a powerful draw for young people, which gives us the opportunity to try and influence behaviour.



The Phoenix project offers a unique experience to build on qualities we as a Service work towards such as respect, communication and trust.

The week has involved a blend of classroom learning where the youngsters were taught consequences of actions, then drill yard activity where we promote working together as a team, assessing risk and adhering to instructions.

Skills learnt during the week are demonstrated at a ceremony of achievement with attendance of a Principal Officer, Fire Authority members, parents, guardians and staff from the school.



The aim of the course is to assist the youngsters in becoming more motivated and positive about themselves, which in turn has the effect of making them better citizens.

We are hoping that these young people will feel that they have gained something positive from the Phoenix project and feel that it will be of benefit to them in the future.”