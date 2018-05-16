Coleg Cambria students have created a new app for mental health charity Mind

Coleg Cambria students have been busy as part of their Welsh Baccalaureate creating an app that will benefit individuals with mental health issues.

IT learners have been working closely with North East Wales Mind charity to design and develop an app for young people to access and find support as part of their community challenge.

The project was an opportunity to support a charity whilst being able to develop their technical skills and work on a real-life problem using what they have learnt in college.

Berni Durham-Jones, Workplace Wellbeing Manager at North East Wales Mind said:

“It’s been really worthwhile working with Coleg Cambria in partnership on this project.

It will hopefully make a difference to individuals with mental health issues enabling them to access the app and find support and guidance to help them.

The students led the project and based it on youngsters, so the app is relevant to their age group.”

“This has been a fantastic opportunity for our students” added IT tutor Simon Prince.

“Creating the app has given them new skills whilst also helping North East Wales Mind in an area where there isn’t much available for youngsters.

“I am very proud of all the learners who have been involved and very much hope that the app will benefit many who have mental health issues.”

Equality and Diversity Co-Ordinator at Coleg Cambria, Elane Roberts added:

“This is a fantastic project and the students have done a great job. I would like to thank North East Wales Mind for giving the students this wonderful opportunity to put into practice their IT skills.”