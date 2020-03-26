Chief fire officer calls on public to support the emergency services during coronavirus pandemic

“We all have a part to play in this time of coronavirus crisis”.

That is the message from Simon Smith, chief fire officer at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Whilst the service will continue to work to maintain the staff and communities across the region during the coronavirus crisis, Mr Smith is calling on the public to play their part and help reduce the strain on emergency services during this time.

He said: “Stay at home. Whilst you are at home the biggest favour you can do for us right now is to take extra care, so that you reduce the demand on our services.

“From experience, we know that when people spend more time at home the risk of fire can increase.

“So, I am urging everyone to take extra care to help us to prevent incidents from happening in the first place.

“This will help to take pressure off all our emergency services and our partner organisations.”

The following safety advice has also been issued to the public:

– Test your smoke alarm – look after your alarm so that it can look after you

– Many fires start in the kitchen – just one distraction is all it takes

– Smoking is a common cause of fires – so put it out, right out

– With a full house, make sure your electrical sockets are not overloaded

– Switch off everything before you go to bed – many house fires start at night.

– Farmers and landowners are urged to avoid burning on their land – if you absolutely must, please notify our control room on 01931 522 006.

He added: “I am also making an urgent appeal for people to think hard about the consequences of their actions – it is extremely disheartening to hear of our crews called to deliberate fires at this time of national emergency when we all need to pull together.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable. We need residents to help reduce demand on our firefighters at this crucial time – actions like this do not help us keep our community safe. Parents in particular should please ensure their children stay home.

“We are still here for you when you need us in an emergency – call 999 if you have a fire in your home or business.

“We know that times are tough for businesses – we are still here if you need advice about protecting your business and reducing fire as you deal with new challenges.

“Together we can get through this crisis. Together we can stay safe.”