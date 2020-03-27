Looking for something to do today? Pack a picnic and head to Chester Zoo’s …… Facebook page

Chester Zoo is bringing its animals to our homes today as it opens up its ‘virtual gates.’

Like all attractions, the zoo has closed its actual gates to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their incredibly dedicated animal experts, including zookeepers, vets and scientists are continuing to ensure that the animals at the zoo enjoy the same levels of care and attention they receive all year round.

To break up the boredom of being at home and, for the first time ever, Chester Zoo has decided to open up the virtual gates.

It will live-stream footage of the animals’ activities straight to Facebook.

Some of the favourites featured include the Red pandas, Asian elephants and Sumatran tigers.

You can enter the virtual gates on Facebook from 10am today, Friday, March 26 and enjoy a whole day of animal antics live from your sofa.

Here is the running order, though the zoo says it “may be subject to ever so slight changes… and there may be more surprises throughout the day!”

10:00 👉 Red pandas 🐼

11:00 👉 Rothschild’s giraffes 🦒

12:00 👉 Asian elephants 🐘

13:00 👉 Butterflies 🦋

14:00 👉 Sun bears 🐻

14:30 👉 Sumatran tigers 🐅

14:45 👉 Humboldt penguins 🐧

16:00 👉 Aquarium* 🐠

Click here for the zoo’s Facebook page.