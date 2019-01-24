Chester Road in Shotton fully reopened following repairs to a gas pipe

Chester Road East in Shotton has now fully reopened following repairs to a gas pipe last night and throughout today.

Temporary traffic lights had been put in place at its junction with Nelson Street which has seen distribution to traffic throughout the day.

Colin Davies, Wales & West Utilities Operational Manager for Deeside said:

“We have been working in the Shotton area of Deeside to repair a leak on a gas pipe running beneath Chester Road East.

“In agreement with Flintshire County Council and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we worked, traffic lights were in place along Chester Road East, at its junction with Nelson Street.

After working through last night and today, our engineering team has repaired the leak and fully reopened Chester Road East.

We appreciate the patience of local people while we have been working. We know that working on roads such as this is not ideal, but it was important that we fix this leak now, in order to continue to provide a safe and reliable supply of gas to homes and businesses.”