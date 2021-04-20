Chester couple jailed for 28 years for sexually abusing three young children

A couple from Chester who sexually abused three young girls has been jailed thanks to the bravery and courage of their victims.

John Blake was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he was found guilty of 14 counts of sexually abusing three children.

The 61-year-old, of Pine Grove, Chester, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

His partner, 31-year-old Emmalene Jones, was jailed for two years after she was found guilty of two count of causing a child to take part in a sexual act.





Jones, of Crabwell Place, Chester, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

The pair were both convicted following a ten day trial at Chester Crown Court which concluded on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

All of the abuse occurred in the Chester and Saltney Ferry area between 2008 and 2015, when their victims were between the ages of nine and 15.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday 16 April, His Honour Judge Everett described Blake as a ‘sexual monster’ with ‘deviant sexual desires, who preyed on three young children’.

He stated that he was a ‘high risk to children’ and said that his ‘dreadful behaviour towards children had serious consequences and had ruined the lives of the three witnesses.’

When sentencing Jones, Judge Everett said that although she ‘was under the influence of Blake, that she did her best to encourage the children to take part in the sexual acts’.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Jessica Barlow, from Cheshire Constabulary Crime Operations Unit, said: “This case relied upon the bravery of three young women, who had the courage to come forward to the police with the sole purpose of protecting other children.

“I want to personally thank them and commend them for speaking out despite fearing the consequences.

“What Blake and Jones did to them is truly horrifying, they systematically abused the girls over a number of years in order to fulfil their own sexual gratification.

“While Jones was not directly involved in all of the offences, she was well aware of what Blake was doing and was complicit in his actions.

“Not only that, but the pair made the victims endure a trial and recount what they had done to them, which was extremely distressing. But thanks to the bravery and courage of all three victims, the pair are now facing the consequences of their actions.

“Following the conclusion of this case I hope that the victims feel empowered by having their voices heard, and that they can now begin to heal and move forward with their lives.”