Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th May 2021

Chester becomes first UK zoo to receive prestigious accolade for its work with volunteers

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Zoo has become the first zoo in the UK to be recognised with a prestigious award for its work with volunteers.

The nationally important Investors in Volunteers award was given to the UK’s most popular charity zoo after a 15-month-long consultation that confirmed the zoo’s value and commitment to its volunteers.

The award aims to improve the quality of the volunteering experience offered by organisations all around the UK and demonstrates how the contributions made by volunteers are valued.

Volunteer Manger at Chester Zoo, Lindsay Marston, said: “As a major UK wildlife charity, the support we receive from our volunteers is invaluable. This award shows our current and future volunteers that we’re committed to ensuring they have the very best experience when they volunteer with us. We’re very proud to be the very first zoo in the UK to achieve this accolade.

“Our volunteers play a huge role in helping us to prevent extinction – from connecting visitors to the zoo by highlighting different species and the conservation actions we’re taking to protect them, to encouraging people to think about how they too can make a positive change for wildlife. Every conversation they have plays an important part of our mission.”

Typically, Chester Zoo welcomes more than 250 volunteers over the course of a year to support the charity through a range of roles. However, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the zoo had to change the way it engaged and supported its volunteers.

Lindsay Marston, added: “In the wake of the global pandemic we had to adapt the way we worked with volunteers and lots of our consultation work moved online. We introduced ‘micro-volunteering’, as it became apparent that a lot of our volunteers felt isolated and alone during lockdown. Even though we were closed, doing things like fact checking educational signage or creating spaces for wildlife at home helped them feel connected to Chester Zoo.

“Some of our volunteers are in their later years and, for them, volunteering is a huge part of their lives. We really recognise the mutual benefits that volunteering gives, so by keeping them engaged with other activities while the zoo had to close helped to make them feel motivated and valued.

“The team has been working up to this Investors in Volunteers achievement for almost 15 months, so we’re immensely proud to have received this accolade during one of the most challenging years that our charity zoo has every faced.
“We’re the first zoo in the UK to receive this award and we hope that it inspires other organisations who have volunteers to make their volunteering experience a fantastic one too.”

Denise Hayward, Chair of UKVF (the Awarding Body) said: “UKVF is delighted to announce Chester Zoo‘s successful achievement of this award. They have demonstrated a real commitment to volunteering and proven that their volunteer management policies and procedures meet nationally recognised standards.”

Those interested in volunteering at Chester Zoo should visit: www.chesterzoo.org/work-with-us/volunteer/



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Coronavirus “Indian variant” cases in Wales “can all be traced back to points of travel” Wales’ Chief Medical Officer

News

Man with links to North Wales and Cheshire wanted in connection with sex assault in Skelmersdale

News

Health minister encourages people to “holiday in Wales” this summer instead of going abroad

News

Plans to extend a Flintshire pub to create more B&B accommodation backed for approval

News

Llyn Brenig ospreys ‘unlikely’ to breed in North Wales this year after chainsaw incident

News

Volunteers to the rescue after series of break ins at Deeside community garden

News

National Lottery players get lucky with free Open Week offer at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

News

Can you help police in Flintshire locate these two wanted men

News

Call for Flintshire residents, charities and community groups to celebrate volunteering

News





Read 377,317 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn