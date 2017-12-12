Charity truck pull raises funds for Carl Sargeant memorial fund

Fitness enthusiasts put their skills to the test in a charity truck pull on Saturday, which raised more than £100 in memory of the late Carl Sargeant.

Members past and present of JS-PT Health Studio, based above the Broad Oak pub in Connah’s Quay, pulled and pushed a three-tonne truck to celebrate the amount of weight lost by members since the studio first opened three years ago.

Braving the snow and cold weather more than 20 people still turned out to help take part.

Proceeds from the event that was organised by the studio’s founder Jack Sullivan, will be donated to the Carl Sargeant Memorial Fund in honour of the late Alyn and Deeside AM, who opened the studio in 2014.

Jack, 26, said: “Our members have lost a phenomenal amount of weight since the studio opened; three tons of it in fact.

“We wanted to celebrate that in a way that would put their newly acquired skills to the test, and the truck pull was just the ticket.

“The studio isn’t all about losing weight; we’re there to support anyone who wants to lead a healthier lifestyle, including those who want to manage their blood pressure and stress levels, boost their energy levels and restore a normal sleep pattern.

“The day was all about having fun and also demonstrating to members how well they have done by making it relative to them.

“The fact that we could raise over £100 in memory of Carl, a friend and supporter of the studio, made it all the more poignant.”

The 1,000 ft studio has already acquired two prestigious awards since its unveiling; the Start-Up Business of the Year Award from the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, and most recently rated as best business 2017 for Health and fitness by ThreeBestRated.

Among those taking part in Saturday’s challenge was Jacky Owen, of Connah’s Quay, who has lost 26 pounds since joining the studio 70 Days ago and is now pain free after years of back pain.

She said: “Apart from the cold weather and snow it was great fun and great to be out as part of a group doing something different. Its huge amount of weight that’s been lost and when you tried to pull/push the truck, it reminded you just how big 3 tonne is!”.

The truck used for the challenge was kindly loaned from Wirral Building Supplies on Deeside Industrial Estate.

Visit www.js-pt.co.uk for more information about the studio.

—