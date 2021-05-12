Charges set to be reintroduced at Flintshire council owned Talacre car park

Charges are set to be reintroduced at Flintshire council-owned Talacre car park.

Senior councillors will be asked to review the current situation regarding car parking charges in the county when they meet next week.

Charges have been suspended at pay and display car parks owned by Flintshire Council since the Covid-19 outbreak began in March last year.

This was done to help town centre businesses and the council says “there is no intention to change this situation at the current time.”

However, the car park in Talacre is seen as a specific ‘end destination’ car park and cannot be classed as a town centre.

The council lost approximately £844,000 worth of income during the last financial year as a result of charges being suspended.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“While we welcome visitors to Talacre, parking provision is restricted and there is a negative impact of inconsiderate parking on local residents. ”

“To combat this, we introduced effective parking management and the village became more accessible and defused the frustration of local residents.”

“Now that visitors are returning to Talacre, approval is sought to re-introduce the parking charge regime so that full management of the parking arrangements can take place.”

“The income generated through the Pay and Display parking has part funded the ongoing cost of providing the parking arrangements and the officers needed to enforce the restrictions.”

The council is also looking to introduce charges at the newly developed park and ride car park recently built on Deeside Industrial Park.

“This will enable employees to travel to the site by car before making their onward journey via regular shuttle bus services.”

“This development, as part of the North East Wales METRO, will deliver benefits through the reduced use of the private cars, and highway safety, through the reduction of on-street parking in the surrounding area.”

“It is proposed that the facility be used as a multi-use car park with the ability to purchase an annual permit or a day ticket, opening up opportunities for many in the surrounding areas to take advantage by using the pay and display allocation for ‘park and share’ to complete onward journeys.” A council spokesperson said.

Flintshire council cabinet members will meet on Tuesday 18 May to discuss the proposals.