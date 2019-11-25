Call on local businesses to help Connah’s Quay Tigers FC make ground safe following the theft of 15 metal fence panels

A Connah’s Quay based youth football club is calling on local businesses for help following the latest theft from their Dock Road ground.

Over the weekend, officials from Connah’s Quay Tigers discovered that 15 metal fence panels, which secure the perimeter of the clubs pitch, had been stolen.

The area has been blighted by theft and vandalism, and in the past, there had been reports of quad bikers riding on the pitch, discarded needles and drug paraphernalia left lying around, which left the pitch and surrounding site unsuitable for the clubs teams to play on.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly to get ground and pitch to a suitable and safe standard having raised over £13,000 for fencing to be installed.

The latest theft has left the ground unsecure for the junior teams to play at and the grassroots club does not have the funds to replace the stolen fencing.

Officials are now asking for any local businesses to help out with supplies to make the ground safe.

A spokesperson for Connah’s Quay Tigers said:

“Connah’s Quay Tigers youth football club is deeply saddened and angered by the recent theft of 15 metal fence panels and a gate from its home ground on Dock Road over the weekend.

Parents and volunteer helpers of this grassroots football club had worked tirelessly to raise the £13,000 to acquire and install the fencing, which was required to keep the ground a safe environment for children to play football on.

As a grassroots club we rely on a team of passionate volunteers and parents to coach the children as well to raise vital funds for new equipment and kit.

The Club does not have the spare funds to replace these panels and gate, and would be grateful if any local business could help out with supplies to make the ground safe in the interim.

The Club believes that the fence panels and gate would have been stolen ‘to order’ and are urging any members of the local community who may know anything, to get in touch.”

If you have any information which may help police it can be passed direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference X170208.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.